Iconic West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg commemorates the 30th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album, Doggystyle, with a special anniversary edition released today. A pivotal moment in his illustrious career, the album, known for redefining hip-hop and propelling Snoop Dogg to superstardom, is celebrated with the inclusion of the rare and sought-after track, “Gz Up Hoes Down,” originally exclusive to the album’s initial 100,000 units in November 1993.

Fans can enjoy special color variants available on vinyl and digitally across all DSPs globally. Retailers like Walmart offer a gold foil cover and clear/cloudy blue vinyl, while Amazon provides clear and black smoke vinyl. Indie retailers feature green and black smoke vinyl, and various outlets carry clear and black vinyl.

As a grand finale to the celebration, Snoop Dogg headlined Amazon Music’s 50 & Forever City Sessions livestream, treating fans to a live set featuring iconic tracks from “Doggystyle” and other fan favorites.

“This month marks 30 years since the release of my debut album, Doggystyle, I’m so blessed to still be here doin’ my thing,” comments Snoop Dogg. “For the Anniversary, I’m excited to release the album including the full OG track list from 1993. Thank you to all my loved ones and fans for riding with me all these years, and I look forward to the next 30. Love ya’ll!”

“The release of Doggystyle in 1993 was arguably the biggest debut album of all-time for any artist ever in hip-hop. On a personal level, it’s also near and dear to me as it’s the first album that I ever purchased,” comments Larry Jackson, Co-founder & CEO, gamma. “It had a profound impact on me, and it had an even greater impact on the landscape of rap music globally. Its influence on the subsequent debut albums and careers of so many is unmistakable, and it certainly deserves to be celebrated on the 30th anniversary of its release. Very proud to partner with Snoop on the Death Row catalog and the re-release of this seminole classic.”

You can see Snoop’s 50 & Forever performance here.