Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland had a fantastic Thanksgiving day. The member of the Cowboys secondary picked off Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell for a touchdown, setting the NFL single-season record for interception returns.
The 63-yard return capped off a 45-10 thrashing of the Commanders.
“It’s great, especially on this day,” Bland said. “Another thing to be thankful for.”
Advertisement
You can see the moment below.
RECORD-BREAKIN' BLAND 🗣️👑@DaRon_Bland | 📺 CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/qIfaBJIoqw— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 24, 2023