SOURCE SPORTS: Cowboys’ DaRon Bland Set Single-Season Interception Record in Beatdown of Commanders

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland had a fantastic Thanksgiving day. The member of the Cowboys secondary picked off Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell for a touchdown, setting the NFL single-season record for interception returns.

The 63-yard return capped off a 45-10 thrashing of the Commanders.

“It’s great, especially on this day,” Bland said. “Another thing to be thankful for.”

You can see the moment below.