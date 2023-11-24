Victor Wembenyama’s first NBA jersey has already hit the auction block and fetched a lot of money. According to Sotheby’s, the debut jersey of the No. 1 overall draft pick sold for $762,000.

The jersey was worn in his first game against the Dallas Mavericks to kick off this season. The jersey received 62 bids and was considered to be one of the “highest levels of participation for a sports memorabilia auction at Sotheby’s.”

In Wembenyama’s latest outing, he scored 22 points and added 15 rebounds in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. You can see the highlights below.

