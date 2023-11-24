Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish found herself in legal trouble once again, as she was arrested on DUI charges in Beverly Hills early Friday morning. This marks the second DUI arrest for Haddish in less than a year.

TMZ reported that The Beverly Hills Police Department received a call around 5:45 AM reporting a vehicle stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive. Officers responded to the scene to find Tiffany allegedly slumped over the wheel while the car was running. Despite no reported accident, law enforcement took swift action, placing Haddish in handcuffs and arresting her without incident.

Haddish, known for her roles in comedy and acting, had performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood the previous night as part of the club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

This latest arrest comes just a year after Tiffany Haddish faced DUI charges in Peachtree City, GA. In that incident, Peachtree City PD responded to a call of someone sleeping behind the wheel, finding Haddish pulling into a neighborhood. She was booked for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Scheduled to go to trial on December 4 for the previous case, Haddish now faces legal repercussions on multiple fronts.

