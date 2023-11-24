Multi-platinum-selling artist Wiz Khalifa has unveiled his latest single, “Up The Ladder,” produced by Big Jerm and LNK. The track serves as the lead release from Wiz’s forthcoming mixtape titled Decisions, set to drop on Dec. 1st.

With a GRAMMY® and Golden Globe nomination under his belt, Wiz Khalifa continues to assert his musical prowess, and “Up The Ladder” is a testament to his ongoing innovation in the hip-hop scene. The artist, known for his chart-topping hits, brings a fresh sound to the mix, building anticipation for what’s to come with the full Decisions mixtape.