Security had to step in after an altercation between Kanye West and his ex-trainer, Harley Pasternak. According to Ye, Pasternak is stalking the rapper around Dubai. Pasternak stated the danger was the other way around.

According to TMZ, both Ye and Pasternak were at the Atlantis Royal Dubai resort on Monday. Ye recorded a video of Pasternak at the hotel as he was in fear of being stalked. Insiders say Pasternak was making dinner reservations at the front desk.

In Dubai, Ye attempted to embrace Pasternak, which he dodged and asked for hotel security. Ye and his team would leave the area before security arrived.

Advertisement

Kanye West lost his trainer in 2022 after he ran antisemitic statements and posts.

Speaking with Newsweek, celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, who is Jewish, stated he is moving on from his 15-year friendship with the DONDA creator after his remarks and a conversation.

“I think Kanye has a history of mental health issues, and it appears that he’s probably going through an episode right now,” Pasternak said. “If people continue to give him a platform to discuss hateful, antisemitic rhetoric, they’re complicit, so I applaud Facebook and Twitter.”

About his mental state, Pasternak said, “I spoke to Kanye for about five hours yesterday, and his communication is very incoherent at this point. It doesn’t forgive someone for being antisemitic. In fact, the lack of outrage over his tweet from people is very sad, regardless of whether he’s mentally ill or not. It’s not acceptable.”