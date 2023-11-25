Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was seriously injured after being stabbed by another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Tucson, Arizona. The incident occurred on Friday at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time within the confines of the medium-security prison.

FCI Tucson, known for its security lapses and staffing shortages, has faced challenges in maintaining a safe environment. The Bureau of Prisons verified that an incarcerated individual was assaulted, and in response, prison employees contained the situation and administered “life-saving measures” before transferring the unnamed assailant to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. The FBI has been informed of the incident, and visiting privileges at the facility, housing around 380 inmates, have been temporarily suspended. Fortunately, no staff members were injured during the altercation.

Messages seeking comments from Derek Chauvin’s legal representatives and the FBI have been left unanswered as of now.

This marks the second high-profile attack on a federal prisoner in the past five months. In July, former sports doctor Larry Nassar, notorious for sexual abuse scandals, was stabbed by a fellow inmate at a federal penitentiary in Florida.

The incident involving Chauvin is the second major security breach at the Tucson federal prison in just over a year. In November 2022, an inmate at the facility’s low-security prison camp attempted to shoot a visitor in the head. Fortunately, the weapon misfired, and no injuries were reported.

The recent stabbing raises questions about the safety and security measures at federal prisons, with concerns over inmate-on-inmate violence and the effectiveness of protective protocols within the correctional system. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack on Derek Chauvin.

