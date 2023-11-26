With Black Friday behind us, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday share the week following Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday, often described as a global day of giving or a global generosity movement, is held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The amount of charities to donate to may seem overwhelming, but we have made a list for hip-hop fans who want to donate to a good cause led by some of their favorite artists.

Nas, Save the Music foundation: For over 25 years, Nas’ organization has been delivering equitable access to music education for millions of students nationwide. Find out more and donate at https://www.savethemusic.org.

Beyoncé, BeyGOOD foundation– BeyGOOD foundation: Founded by Queen Bey, BeyGOOD focuses on economic equity by supporting marginalized and under-resourced programs, committed to serving people through educational scholarships, the advocacy of internships, and access to resources for advancing entrepreneurship and small business sustainability across the country and abroad. In addition to donating, people can volunteer with various affiliated causes. Find out more at https://beygood.org/.

Chance the Rapper, SocialWorks: Since 2016, Chance the Rapper’s Chicago-based organization has been empowering youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement. In addition to making a donation, supporters can also cop some SocialWorks swag on the site at https://www.socialworkschi.org/about-us/

50 Cent, G-Unity: In addition to being a successful rapper, 50 Cent is known to be a savvy businessman and his charity is helping empower youth with a year-long course that equips students in high-need communities with business acumen so they can start their own companies and achieve generational wealth. Find out more and donate at https://gunityfoundation.org

Akon, the Borgen project: Growing up in Senegal, Akon did not always have access to electricity, a problem facing many people still today. In 2014, Akon launched the “Akon Lighting Africa” project to help Africans access low-cost yet sustainable energy through solar power. In addition to donations, fans can also volunteer to be part of the organization’s efforts. More information can be found at https://borgenproject.org/electricity-to-africa/#:~:text=In%202014%2C%20Akon%20launched%20the,to%20more%20communities%20in%20Africa.

Snoop Dogg, Snoop Youth Football League: It’s no secret that Snoop is a many of many talents- rapper, entrepreneur, gamer, and football expert. His Youth Football league, which now includes basketball and football, helps provide youth with a solid foundation through sports. Find out more and donate at https://snoopfootball.com.

Big Sean, Sean Anderson Foundation: Detroit native Big Sean’s nonprofit focuses on providing Detroit-area youth with programs designed to promote economic prosperity, education and training, physical and mental health initiatives, and more. More information can be found at https://seanandersonfoundation.org/about/

Alicia Keys, Keep a Child Alive: Alicia Keys’ charity provides HIV/AIDS service and support for 9 community organizations that serve people throughout Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda and India. Find out how you can get involved or donate at https://www.keepachildalive.org

Kanye West, Donda’s House (Common has also donated): Kanye’s mother played an important role in his life and he’s honored her legacy through Donda’s house, which provides programming that combines creative arts such as music and fashion with business development, marketing skills, and event planning to young adults on the south side of Chicago. More information can be found at ) https://www.macfound.org/grantee/dondas-house-10104166/

Rihanna, Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF): the foundation was founded in 2012 by Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. CLF invests in climate justice initiatives in the Caribbean & United States and helps communities prepare for and withstand natural disasters. To find our more, visit https://claralionelfoundation.org

J Cole, Dreamville Foundation: North Carolina native J Cole’s charitable organization provides programs, events, and charitable donations that empower and inspire youth in his native Fayetteville to achieve success in reaching their dreams. Supporters can donate at https://www.thedreamvillefoundation.org