Blue Ivy Carter became one of the biggest parts of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. But she was supposed to be a one-time moment.


The New York Times was in attendance at the Renaissance World Tour premiere in Los Angeles and dropped a key moment from the show. “She told me she was ready to perform and I told her ‘no'” Beyoncé says in the film.

Blue Ivy would take the stage on May 26 but ended up reading some critical comments, which she did not let discourage her; instead, she used it to train harder.

