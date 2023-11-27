Blue Ivy Carter Used Critical Comments of Her Early ‘Renaissance’ Performances to Get Better

Blue Ivy Carter became one of the biggest parts of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. But she was supposed to be a one-time moment.

The New York Times was in attendance at the Renaissance World Tour premiere in Los Angeles and dropped a key moment from the show. “She told me she was ready to perform and I told her ‘no'” Beyoncé says in the film.

Blue Ivy would take the stage on May 26 but ended up reading some critical comments, which she did not let discourage her; instead, she used it to train harder.

blue ivy read the comments y'all made on her dancing with her own eyes, & STILL decided to train even harder. that's what we call a QUEEN! pic.twitter.com/eFJYlzAg8s — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) November 26, 2023

