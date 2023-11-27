Happy Cork, a Black, female-founded wine & spirits shop located in Brooklyn, is making waves in the industry by spotlighting the largest selection of Black- and minority-owned brands. Established in 2019 by Sunshine Foss, Happy Cork has not only become a premier destination for unique and high-quality products but also a community hub fostering diversity and inclusivity in the spirits market.

Sunshine Foss founded Happy Cork with a mission to provide a platform for underrepresented brands and entrepreneurs in the spirits industry. The carefully curated selection features exceptional quality and unique flavor profiles, offering customers an array of choices they might not find elsewhere. The shop’s commitment to showcasing diverse voices is reflected in its dedication to amplifying the underrepresented and often overlooked brands.

Happy Cork goes beyond being just a retail space; it is a community-driven establishment. Recognizing the challenges faced by minority-owned brands in gaining visibility, Happy Cork hosts tasting events and activations to enhance customers’ appreciation for the craft behind the brands it carries. The store provides a welcoming environment where customers are treated like guests, encouraged to ask questions, touch the bottles, and indulge in all the offerings.

Sunshine Foss, the founder, expressed her passion for highlighting and showcasing these wonderful brands that are often overlooked, stating, “When I first ventured into the world of wine and spirits, I knew I needed to give a platform to these underserved, amazing brands that were often overlooked. It’s now become my passion to highlight and show these wonderful brands while catering to the community surrounding us.”

The store’s interior reflects Foss’s love for design, featuring upcycled and recycled merchandise, along with a thoughtfully chosen assortment of products. From a wood pallet cash wrap to a tree stump hanging display, every detail is meticulously designed to create a joyful and inviting space for the community.

Happy Cork’s influence goes beyond its physical location. The shop ships nationwide, reaching customers across the country. It has also introduced a Wine Club, offering a monthly subscription box exclusively featuring Black-owned libations.

In addition to supporting emerging brands, Happy Cork boasts a well-stocked selection of celebrity-owned brands, earning it fans like John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Raekwon from the Wu-Tang Clan, among others.

Happy Cork stands as a testament to the positive impact that a community-focused, diverse retail space can have. It has become an integral part of the local community, welcoming visitors and locals alike to experience the joy of discovering new and unique spirits.

Stay tuned because they also have Happy Bud right next door which is their health & wellness CBD store and will be opening a tasting room for events very soon!