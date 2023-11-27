Jennifer Lopez is giving the latest tease of her upcoming album This Is Me… Now, the sequel to the 2002 album, This Is Me… Then. Her marriage to Ben Affleck heavily influences the album.

Hitting online, Lopez shared a trailer for the album, which will come in 2024.

Jennifer Lopez has entered a new recording and publishing contract; up next will be a new album.

According to Billboard, the forthcoming ninth studio album will feature 13 tracks. The album will come on Nuyorican/BMG. It will be Lopez’s first solo album in nine years. In 2022, she dropped off a soundtrack for Marry Me alongside Maluma.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her and her team to release her first album in nearly a decade,” said Thomas Coesfeld, BMG’s CEO in a statement.

Thomas Scherer, BMG’s president of repertoire & marketing, added: “We are both excited and proud to partner with Jennifer Lopez on this long-awaited sequel to ‘This is Me… Then.’ Clearly written with love and through experience, ‘This Is Me..Now’ is uplifting and inspiring. ‘Jenny From The Block’ is back at a point in her career when her message is bigger than ever.”

Hit-Boy, Tay Keith, and more are expected to work on the project. You can see the full tracklist below.