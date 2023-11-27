Migos’ Quavo gave back to the needy in his hometown of Atlanta on Thanksgiving, giving over 300 families access to an entire garden and orchard via his Huncho Farms initiative. Quavo and his QuavoCares.org teamed up with non-profit food bank Urban Recipe to feed the hundreds of attendees and created a cookbook from recipes used by the Atlanta Food Bank.

The recipes range from full-blown entrees such as brined turkey and chicken to nimble bites like homemade apple crisp. All the ingredients were sourced from Huncho Farms, which aims to boost the nutritional value of the everyday family’s diet.

HandsOn Atlanta and Team Huncho Basketball also played a significant role in the Thanksgiving drive, with former NBA Slam Dunk champ and GA native Josh Smith was there loading up fresh food in gift bags.

