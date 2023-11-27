Draymond Green has been serving a suspension for placing a chokehold on Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during a swabble last week.


Speaking with reporters after Sunday practice, Green said, “I don’t live my life with regrets” when asked about if he regretting the incident.

“I’ll come to a teammate’s defense any time that I’m in a position to come to a teammate’s defense,” Green said to ESPN.. “What matters to me is how the people that I care about feel, first and foremost. How are the people that I care about affected? How are the people I care about, what do they have to deal with? That’s it for me.”

