Draymond Green has been serving a suspension for placing a chokehold on Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during a swabble last week.
Speaking with reporters after Sunday practice, Green said, “I don’t live my life with regrets” when asked about if he regretting the incident.
“I’ll come to a teammate’s defense any time that I’m in a position to come to a teammate’s defense,” Green said to ESPN.. “What matters to me is how the people that I care about feel, first and foremost. How are the people that I care about affected? How are the people I care about, what do they have to deal with? That’s it for me.”
Draymond Green: "I take pride in being a good teammate. When I step in here every single day, that's No. 1 on my list to be a good teammate." pic.twitter.com/mKbfCAyNjB— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) November 27, 2023