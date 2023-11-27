Last week, Lupe Fiasco posted a clip to X, formerly Twitter, of him rapping over the intro song from André 3000’s New Blue Sun, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.” Joe Budden caught a wind of Lupe’s bars and he is not impressed.

Lupe raps: “I prefer Kintsugi pottery over pristine, perfectly-weaved sophistry/ I’m bodhisattva possibly ’cause being bothered don’t even bother me/ But not a Buddha ’cause I ain’t got the modesty/ What you miss mentally is how much I catch bodily.”

Last week, Lupe tweeted: “Gonna rap all over that 3stacks album and put it in the time capsule for future generations.”

Advertisement

Joe took to his podcast, and shared: “Hey Lupe, man, stop. Stop it. He rapping over them damn flutes. I cut that shit right off.”

As one of his co-hosts started playing the remix, Budden joked: “Oh Jesus, Mary and Joseph. Yo dawg, it’s women listening… with vaginas. Please.”

He continued: “Why would he do that to that to them? I can’t say nothing ’cause he gonna diss me […] That was some bullshit. That was some clout chasing.”

Check out Budden’s comments at the 1:33:04 mark below.