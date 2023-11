Ye had the stars out in Dubai. The quartet of Ye, Lil Durk, Bump J, and Ty Dolla $ign hit the stage in all black. The team performed their new single “Vultures” in front of a sold-out night club crowd.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign recently unveiled their new single, “Vultures. “Vultures” was first debuted last week on the radio airwaves in Chicago, featuring a standout verse from Chicago rapper Lil Durk. A second version included Chicago legend Bump J. Now it appears they both are on the single.