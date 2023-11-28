BIA continues to dominate 2023 by releasing the music video for “Milano,” featuring Italian sensation Sfera Ebbasta and NYC’s Fivio Foreign. The track, a standout from the international deluxe edition of BIA’s “Really Her EP,” underscores the Boston-born artist’s global impact and her seamless integration into the international drill scene. Directed by VisionBank, known for their work with Polo G and Moneybagg Yo, the visuals complement the track’s success. Notably, “Milano” has already achieved Gold status in Italy, and the video is rapidly gaining traction following its release. BIA’s commitment to her international fanbase and her prowess in the global music landscape is evident in this latest release.