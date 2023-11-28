Charlamagne Tha God Says The Breakfast Club Would Continue if DJ Envy Left: ‘The Breakfast Club is Bigger Than Any of Us’

DJ Envy trended heavily throughout the fall due to his alleged role in a ponzi scheme. His cohost, Charlamagne Tha God, spoke with the Rap Radar podcast and revealed that if Envy was no longer part of the crew, he would keep the show going.

“‘The Breakfast Club’ is bigger than any of us as individuals,” Charla said. “I’ve always felt like that.”

He added, “I’ve never felt like The Breakfast Club was just a show about three individuals. That’s always where my mind was.”

