Chris Brown was spotted dancing to Ye’s latest single, “Vultures,” which carries a line that some label antisemitic.

On the song, Ye boasts about having sex with a “Jewish B***h,” which Brown turns up to next to the rapper.

Kanye West and Chris Brown listening to “Vultures” at his private party in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/HC0yC6DMjo — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) November 23, 2023

Chris Brown attended Ye's 'Vultures' party last night 🥳 pic.twitter.com/FLAsrFxZ2i — aGOODoutfit (@aGOODoutfit) November 24, 2023

With the reactions flying, Chris Brown had a reminder for the Internet: “I’ma a Piru”

“Let me make this perfectly clear before y’all try to use me as a pawn,” Brown wrote. “Ima a Piru, I aint Muslim or Jewish so don’t start no s**t wont be no s**t!!!”

He would double back and confirm he isn’t anti-semitic. “In no way shape or form am I antisemetic!!! Im pro life and I make music for the entire world!!!”

You can see all of Brown’s messages below.

Chris Brown denies that he's anti-Semitic following backlash after a video surfaced of him dancing to Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's song "Vultures" at a listening party in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/aRkghIXVLe — Baboon Forest Entertainment (@BaboonForestEnt) November 27, 2023