Chris Brown was spotted dancing to Ye’s latest single, “Vultures,” which carries a line that some label antisemitic.


On the song, Ye boasts about having sex with a “Jewish B***h,” which Brown turns up to next to the rapper.

With the reactions flying, Chris Brown had a reminder for the Internet: “I’ma a Piru”

“Let me make this perfectly clear before y’all try to use me as a pawn,” Brown wrote. “Ima a Piru, I aint Muslim or Jewish so don’t start no s**t wont be no s**t!!!”

He would double back and confirm he isn’t anti-semitic. “In no way shape or form am I antisemetic!!! Im pro life and I make music for the entire world!!!”

