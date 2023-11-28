In commemoration of Hip Hop History Month, Dreamville and Mass Appeal have joined forces to introduce an exclusive collection. The lineup includes a hat, hoodie, long sleeve t-shirt, short sleeve t-shirt, and a retro satin Starter jacket. Each piece proudly features Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 logo, paying homage to the 50th anniversary of the influential genre.

“Hip hop celebrating its 50th birthday is a major milestone, one worth celebrating. Dreamville and Mass Appeal have come together with this special collection to highlight those that came before us and those next up,” said Dreamville Apparel President Adam Roy.

To mark Hip Hop’s monumental milestone, the collection is available for pre-order on Dreamville.com and shop.massappeal.com. This release contributes to Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative, a comprehensive cross-platform project that honors Hip Hop’s 50-year legacy. Beyond recognizing the genre, the initiative acknowledges Hip Hop as a global movement that has profoundly impacted communities worldwide.

