NY crime rhyme vet David Styles, better known to the Hip Hop world as Styles P, turns 49 years young today.

The L.O.X.(Living Off Experience) co-founder along with Sheek Louch and Jadakiss began their careers with platinum honors, appearing on Puff’s No Way Out album and selling a million copies of their debut LP Money, Power and Respect. Styles has put out seven full length solo projects along with a host of mixtapes and callabos throughout his career, establishing himself as one of the top lyricists in the rap game. “The Ghost” has also made a proactive contribution in keping the hood healthy by opening all natural juice bars in NYC as well as his natural supplement and vitamin company built along with his wife Adjua Styles called Farmacy For Life.

From everyone here at The Source, we send a “Super Gangster And A Gentleman” salute to Styles on his born day and we hope that he enjoys today and many more!

