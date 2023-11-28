Koch Network, the political news network founded by the Koch Brothers, has announced they are endorsing Republican candidate Nikki Haley in the presidential primaries.

According to The New York Times, the Koch Network’s endorsement provides a strong backing, in organization and finances, to provide support against fellow candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida in the key state of Iowa. The Koch Network lends its support to the Americans for Prosperity Action. The group released a memo of support for Haley.

“In sharp contrast to recent elections that were dominated by the negative baggage of Donald Trump and in which good candidates lost races that should have been won, Nikki Haley, at the top of the ticket, would boost candidates up and down the ballot,” the memo reads.

Acknowledging that the country is divided by both sides of the political aisle, Americans for Prosperity Action states Haley is the choice because America “requires a tested leader with the governing judgment and policy experience to pull our nation back from the brink.”

The endorsement comes in the run toward the beginning of the voting and provides Haley with the power for the country’s biggest anti-Trump spenders. The Koch network has raised over $70 million for political races through this past summer.