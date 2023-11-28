The YSL Trial: Defense Attorney’s Push for Mistrial Denied on Day One

The YSL Rico Trial is underway, and the opening day saw the defense attempting to receive a mistrial.

According to court reporter Jewel Wicker, Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel, noted the prosecution had “intentional misconduct” by not providing “all of their displays and opening statements,” which were previously requested by the judge.

“Three weeks ago, you ordered the parties to share all of their displays and opening statement to the others so we don’t have to have these interruptions. I did that,” Steel said. “The state shared with me four attachments. That’s all they had. That’s what I got.”

The mistrial was denied. You can watch the moment below courtesy of 11 Alive.