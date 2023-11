WATCH: Dame Dash Says He Had to ‘Fight’ JAY-Z and Lyor Cohen to Sign Kanye West

WATCH: Dame Dash Says He Had to ‘Fight’ JAY-Z and Lyor Cohen to Sign Kanye West

Dame Dash continues to pull the curtains back on the dealings of Roc-a-Fella Records. Speaking in an Instagram Live Session, Dash revealed he had to get a vote and “fight” to get Kanye West on the label. Who did he have this battle with? Lyor Cohen and JAY-Z.

“I almost couldn’t sign Kanye. I had to get a vote. I had to fight to put Kanye out. I had to fight Lyor and JAY-Z,” Dame said. “They didn’t want that man to come out.”

You can hear it from Dame Dash below.

Advertisement