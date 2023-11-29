Despite the court settlement with Cassie after being accused of sexual assault, rape and human trafficking, the weight of the accusations are still affecting Hip Hop mogul Diddy with Harlem’s Capital Preparatory Schools cutting ties with him amidst the allegations.

Dr. Steve Perry, the founder and head of schools for Capital Preparatory, issued a public statement about their decision to terminate their association with Diddy, citing it was in the best interest of the organization’s health and future.

Diddy played a key role in launching the charter school’s Harlem location in 2016 and had gave a $1 million donation in 2021 for its new Bronx location.

Advertisement

The termination of the partnership occurred shortly after Diddy announced his temporary step down as the chairman of Revolt yesterday(November 28).