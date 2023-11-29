Beyoncé continued the silver trend of the Renaissance tour at the premiere of her movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce. Hitting the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, Mrs. Carter had silver hair.

According to Billboard, Beyoncé didn’t walk the red carpet but attended the screening with her family.

Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, shared a photo of the stunning singer on Instagram. Beyoncé was then celebrated for Donatella Versace for the picture in which she wore a Versace dress.

“@beyonce, you are a vision in Versace. You are unique,” Versace wrote. “One of one, the number one, the only one!!! I can’t wait to see the Renaissance tour movie”

You can see the message below.