Fans Shame Shannon Sharpe for His On Air Lust of Megan Thee Stallion

Shannon Sharpe revealed he has a crush on Megan Thee Stallion but made the reveal rather explicit. Appearing on his podcast with Chad OchoCinco, “I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three.”

He added, “I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”

Unc Shannon Sharpe told ochocinco that he would have Megan thee stallion stretched out like a quarter to 3 & that she got them Barry Sanders knees 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



🎥: @NightcapShow_ pic.twitter.com/apNdwakKu1 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 27, 2023

But the Internet wasn’t having it and shared their criticism of the NFL Hall of Famer.

Shannon Sharpe, 55 is trying to shoot his floppy soggy dick at Megan, 28



I can’t stand these granddaddy face ass negas trying to get with women their daughter’s age.



Go away, Gramps — ☿ 𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚍🐦‍⬛🐲🩸 (@sweetfacedinero) November 28, 2023

Cuz me and my homie right now tombout Shannon sharpe podcast. That lil ugly mf be outta control. U is not posed to be talking out loud publicly about how u would have Megan the stallion stretched out. Cmon now big dog u50 yrs old objectifying women like that for kids to see — elsa🥶 (@theHippieOG) November 28, 2023