Shannon Sharpe revealed he has a crush on Megan Thee Stallion but made the reveal rather explicit. Appearing on his podcast with Chad OchoCinco, “I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three.”
He added, “I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”
Unc Shannon Sharpe told ochocinco that he would have Megan thee stallion stretched out like a quarter to 3 & that she got them Barry Sanders knees 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 27, 2023
🎥: @NightcapShow_ pic.twitter.com/apNdwakKu1
But the Internet wasn’t having it and shared their criticism of the NFL Hall of Famer.
Shannon Sharpe, 55 is trying to shoot his floppy soggy dick at Megan, 28— ☿ 𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚍🐦⬛🐲🩸 (@sweetfacedinero) November 28, 2023
I can’t stand these granddaddy face ass negas trying to get with women their daughter’s age.
Go away, Gramps
Cuz me and my homie right now tombout Shannon sharpe podcast. That lil ugly mf be outta control. U is not posed to be talking out loud publicly about how u would have Megan the stallion stretched out. Cmon now big dog u50 yrs old objectifying women like that for kids to see— elsa🥶 (@theHippieOG) November 28, 2023
What happened to Shannon sharpe talking about sports? Why do I know that he wants to drink B Nastys squirt and Stretch Megan out …. https://t.co/57JUUyeAR2— thigs (@JThigs) November 27, 2023