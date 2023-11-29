Shannon Sharpe revealed he has a crush on Megan Thee Stallion but made the reveal rather explicit. Appearing on his podcast with Chad OchoCinco, “I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three.”


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

He added, “I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”

But the Internet wasn’t having it and shared their criticism of the NFL Hall of Famer.

Advertisement