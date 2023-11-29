A recent report has confirmed that a federal judge has upheld the murder conviction of legendary No Limit rapper Corey Miller aka C-Murder despite two key witnesses recanting their testimony, which they say was not true.

U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance denied a habeas corpus petition on November 13 filed by Miller’s attorneys, in which they attempted to overturn the 2009 murder conviction in which Miller was convicted of the January 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas at NOLA’s Platinum Club.

Vance was convinced that the recants of the two witnesses were “suspect and not reliable,”upholding the court’s original ruling. Vance stated in her 47-page ruling, that Miller has the difficulty to “put forth clear and convincing evidence of error in the state courts’ findings of fact, which he has failed to do.”

Miller was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in 2009 after being tried twice of the 2002 shooting death of Thomas. The 16-year-old was an up-and-coming rapper was shot inside of the club, with security guard Darnell Jordan saying he saw a flash of light come from Miller’s hand, which was presumably a gunshot.

The second witness, Kenneth Jordan, testified that notable attendees of the club were allowed to go around metal detectors at the club and identified C-Murder as the shooter from a photo lineup. Both men’s testimonies were consistent until 2018 when they signed affidavits recanting their statements and accusing police investigators of pressuring them.

In 2019, a Jefferson Parish judge ruled that the recantations were not credible.

C-Murder is appealing Vance’s decision to a higher federal court.