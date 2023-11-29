Today, Nike is introducing its latest advancements in running technology with the launch of three groundbreaking models: Alphafly 3, Zegama 2, and Pegasus Trail 5. Each innovation elevates performance, supporting personal bests and trail adventures.


The Nike Alphafly 3 is a marathon-speed powerhouse, representing the lightest and most rigorously tested Alphafly to date. Endorsed by elite athletes and powered by Nike Air Zoom, it aims to break barriers in the marathon for athletes of all paces.

For trail enthusiasts, the Nike Pegasus Trail 5 embodies the workhorse spirit of the iconic Pegasus, offering a seamless transition from road to trail. Its fifth iteration promises a smooth ride, enhanced durability, and superior traction for runners exploring various terrains.

The Nike Zegama 2 is a must-have for trail runners pushing boundaries and seeking top-tier gear. This max-cushioning shoe undergoes significant updates, focusing on improved cushioning, support, stability, and grip to provide a fresh-leg feeling on diverse terrains and for any distance.

Nike continues to redefine the running experience, offering cutting-edge solutions that cater to the diverse needs of athletes, whether they’re chasing marathon records or conquering challenging trails.