NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson has announced his retirement from the NFL after 15 seasons. Jackson will retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Throughout his career, Jackson played for the Eagles, Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens.

Pro Bowl WR @DeSeanJackson10 announces his retirement as an Eagle after a 15-year career. pic.twitter.com/WJd3gaZT7q — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2023

During his career, Jackson had over 600 catches for over 11,000 yards and 58 touchdowns.

In his retirement statement, Jackson stated: “Philadelphia, I’m coming home.”

“Every time I return to Lincoln Financial Field, it gives me chills,” Jackson said. “I was just out there a few weeks ago when they played the Miami Dolphins, and you can’t get that feeling anywhere else. With that in mind, I’m stepping away from the game. I don’t believe in retirement. It’s a different type of retirement, as I turn 37 on Friday.”

