NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson has announced his retirement from the NFL after 15 seasons. Jackson will retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Throughout his career, Jackson played for the Eagles, Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens.


During his career, Jackson had over 600 catches for over 11,000 yards and 58 touchdowns.

In his retirement statement, Jackson stated: “Philadelphia, I’m coming home.”

“Every time I return to Lincoln Financial Field, it gives me chills,” Jackson said. “I was just out there a few weeks ago when they played the Miami Dolphins, and you can’t get that feeling anywhere else. With that in mind, I’m stepping away from the game. I don’t believe in retirement. It’s a different type of retirement, as I turn 37 on Friday.”

