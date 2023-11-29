In a thrilling culmination of group-stage battles, the NBA In-Season Tournament narrowed down its contenders from 16 to the final eight teams, marking a crucial step towards crowning the inaugural champion. The Knockout Rounds, featuring intense single-elimination clashes, are set to commence on December 4 and 5, with matchups airing on TNT.

The remaining teams vying for the coveted NBA Cup include the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers. The highly anticipated semifinals are scheduled for December 7 in Las Vegas, where the winners from each conference quarterfinal will clash for a shot at the championship.

The pinnacle of this exciting tournament will be reached on December 9 in Las Vegas, where the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament champion will be crowned. With the stage now set for intense battles and high-stakes encounters, basketball enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the unfolding drama as these elite teams vie for glory and the honor of being the inaugural tournament victors.

The matchups are available below.