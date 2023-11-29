Day two of the YSL Rico trial brought a trending moment as a member of Young Thug’s legal team broke down his rap name.
Speaking to the jury, the attorney stated the moniker is not associated with what is commonly associated; instead, Thug means “Truly Humbled Under God.”
In a separate moment from court, an attorney dissected Thug’s hit record with Gunna, “Pushin P,” to mean “Pushing Positivity.”
“It means, any circumstance you’re in, if you think positively about something, you can make it through,” the attorney said. “You’re pushing positivity.”
