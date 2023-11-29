In a powerful alliance for social change, the United Justice Coalition (UJC) and Roc Nation have revealed an impressive roster of speakers for their 2nd annual social justice summit scheduled for December 1 at the Javits Center in New York City. The newly announced additions include influential figures such as Charlamagne Tha God, Kristen Clarke, Laura Coates, and Letitia James, among others.

These distinguished speakers will engage in insightful panel discussions covering a diverse array of topics, including civic engagement, mental health treatment in the criminal justice system, hate crime statutes, probation and parole laws, sentencing alternatives, and the rehabilitation process for the incarcerated population.

The summit will also feature a live recording of Lava for Good’s Wrongful Conviction podcast, hosted by Jason Flom and Maggie Freleng, with exoneree Andre Brown and lawyer Oscar Michelin.

This star-studded lineup follows the initial announcement featuring luminaries such as Michael Eric Dyson, Fat Joe, Soledad O’Brien, and Angela Rye. The summit aims to address critical issues within the criminal justice system and foster meaningful conversations on reform and advocacy.

The inaugural UJC Summit held in July 2022 garnered attention by bringing together over 45 dynamic speakers, including San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change Dr. Bernice A. King.

As the countdown to the event begins, anticipation builds for a day filled with impactful discussions, valuable insights, and the collective effort to drive positive change in the pursuit of justice and equality.