WATCH: Steve Harvey Praises His Wife Marjorie Harvey While Accepting an Award: ‘I Appreciate You Riding with Me’

Steve Harvey is ensuring you know he loves, honors, and cherishes Marjorie Harvey. Harvey’s marriage has been the subject of nasty rumors online.

While accepting The Television Icon award at The Grio Awards, Steve spoke to Marjorie, stating, “I appreciate you riding with me.”

“That woman right there been down with me like four flat tires,” Harvey said. “That women has been faithful to me, loyal to me, 85% of what y’all up here talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there. We 18 years strong and I don’t know what y’all trying to do but we covered.”

Harvey would go on to quote multiple scriptures that are strong within their union. You can hear it all below.

Steve Harvey accepted #theGrioAward as the Television Icon. During his speech, he acknowledged his wife, Majorie Harvey, and gave her his award in honor of their love. #TheGrioAwards https://t.co/r71QVF579h pic.twitter.com/ewmeq0x1jV — theGrio.com (@theGrio) November 26, 2023

In September, Steve Harvey defended his wife after rumors and allegations swirled online. The latest is Marjorie Harvey was the reason his previous marriage ended.

“Quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn’t,” Harvey said on his morning radio show. “Marjorie and I got together in 2006. We had nothing when I asked her to marry me and wanted to get married in 2007. Do you know what I was doing in 2007? Nothing. We had four stations, we built this. This woman got down in that foxhole with me and turned this into something. In 2007 we got married, in 2008, we found out someone had stolen my tax returns and we were $22 million in debt.

“But in 2009, I got Family Feud. In 2009, the book came out. This woman got in the hole and built this with me. She ain’t steal nothing, and I’m tired of y’all talking about my girl.”

You can hear Harvey address the rumors below.

Before that, Harvey also spoke in defense of his wife after rumors of cheating hit online. Harvey addressed the rumors at Invest Fest.

“Before I get started, just let me say I’m fine,” Harvey said as he came to the stage. “We’re fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do because we’re fine. Lord have mercy.”

Marjorie also added her own statement on Instagram, “My husband I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

You can see both below.