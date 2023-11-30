Busta Rhymes Says He Wants to Collaborate with J. Cole, JID, Drake, Coco Jones & More

Busta Rhymes is currently doing the media runs to celebrate the release of his new album Blockbusta. Pulling up to The Breakfast Club, Busta revealed who is on his list of collaborations. The first name was J. Cole.

“I ain’t work with Cole yet, I wanna work with Cole,” Busta said. “I’m a huge fan of J. Cole. I’m a huge fan of JID. JID is crazy. Big shout out to JID. Huge fan of Drake. Love to work with Drake. Coco Jones is incredible to me. I’m a huge fan of Janelle Monae.”

Busta Rhymes is set to embark on a monumental North American headline tour in 2024. Presented by The Conglomerate Entertainment and Live Nation, the tour supports his latest critically acclaimed album, BLOCKBUSTA.

Launching on March 13 at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA, the five-week tour will traverse major cities coast-to-coast, culminating in a homecoming show at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY, on April 21. Busta Rhymes will be accompanied by special guests in select cities, with further details to be revealed on his social media channels.

Citi presale for tickets begins on November 28, followed by additional presales throughout the week. General on-sale starts on December 1 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com. Citi, the official card of the BLOCKBUSTA Tour, offers exclusive presale access for cardmembers through the Citi Entertainment program.

Fans can elevate their concert experience with various VIP packages, including general admission tickets, individual Meet & Greet opportunities, photo ops, Q&A sessions with Busta Rhymes, autographed items, early entry, and priority access to the floor, among other perks. Visit vipnation.com for more information on available packages.

BLOCKBUSTA 2024 TOUR DATES

3/13 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

3/15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

3/16 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

3/17 San Diego, CA SOMA

3/19 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

3/20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

3/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

3/24 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

3/26 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

3/28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

3/30 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

4/1 Orlando, FL House of Blues

4/2 Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

4/4 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

4/5 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

4/7 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/8 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/9 Boston, MA House of Blues

4/11 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

4/12 Toronto, ON HISTORY

4/14 Chicago, IL Radius Chicago

4/17 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

4/18 Cincinnati, OH Andrew Bradley Music Center

4/21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount