Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were spotted together at the Renaissance film premiere in Los Angeles this past Saturday. According to PEOPLE, Harvey and Idris left the event together, but “they didn’t look happy but looked together and exited that way.”

Before they issued an official statement, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey hit Odell Beckham Jr.’s 31st birthday party earlier this month in NYC. But they arrived separately.

Diamonds were around Harvey’s neck, and Idris wore a Tommy Jeans Rugby shirt. Their separate arrival was during fan speculation about their status.

Before that event, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship was over. In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the two-state they are “remaining friends” and share a respect for each other.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the statement reads. “We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Fans began questioning whether the Lori Harvey and Damson Idris relationship was over earlier this week. The murmurs came after the two removed images of each other across their respective Instagram pages.

Further fan investigation showed that neither are following each other.