On Giving Tuesday, Dapper Dan and Gap proudly unveiled their latest collection, building on the success of the initial sold-out DAP GAP hoodie releases. This expansion introduces kids’ clothing, sweatpants, and accessories to the line-up. Dapper Dan will exclusively introduce the collection to his Harlem community at the Gap 125th Street store on Dec. 4, followed by a wider release on Dec. 5.

The DAP GAP capsule, available early in Harlem on Dec. 4 and nationwide on Dec. 5, features 18 pieces, including graphic logo hoodies, matching sweatpants, tote bags, baseball hats, socks, and a logo ascot. The collection ranges from toddler sizes to adult XXXL, with prices ranging from $25 to $128.

“A breakthrough is when people finally find their space in areas they have never been before, but a breakout is when you take the culture and the people who created it and bring it around the world. When Gap came to me, this partnership signified a breakout for the culture,” said Dapper Dan. “This DAP GAP campaign is my love letter to Harlem, and my way of continuing to propel our culture and community forward. Gap gave us the global presence that allowed us to have the breakout and I can’t wait for the next generation to be a part of this movement.”

Photographed and directed by Ghanaian American creative photographer Joshua Kissi, the DAP GAP campaign is a visual bridge between Harlem and Gap. The campaign showcases a multigenerational cast of Harlem legends and emerging changemakers. The one-minute film, featuring Dapper Dan’s love letter to Harlem, spotlights community figures, including Melba Wilson, Felipe Luciano, Khary Lazarre-White, Giannina Oteto, and others.

In celebration of Giving Tuesday and the collection launch, Gap is contributing $100,000 to The Brotherhood Sister Sol, a Harlem-based Black-led nonprofit organization focused on social justice and youth development. The organization empowers Black and Latinx youth to claim their history, identity, and community’s power, challenging inequities and creating opportunities.