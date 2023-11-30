A report from the Chicago Sun-Times has revealed that a well known YouTuber was paid fifteen times, totaling $25,000 for cooperating in FBG Duck’s murder case.

“Trenches News” creator Martell Wiley’s participation in the case was revealed by FBI Special Agent Kevin Doyle, who said, “He would provide background information. He reviewed surveillance footage [and] reviewed social media postings.”

Wiley, who was affiliated with Duck’s crew as well as the Gangster Disciples, commented on the news after his cooperation with the feds was made public, saying, “They subpoenaed me to court. I’ve gotta come here and tell them, man. It ain’t no more discrepancies. I’m here. Long live [FBG Duck, aka] Carlton.” Defense attorneys also claim that Wiley was used by the feds twice over a decade ago while he was a resident of Chicago’s O’Block.

TheSource.com will update the details to this story as they develop.