Jonathan Majors hit day one of his trial on Wednesday in New York City Criminal Court. According to Variety, Majors arrived carrying a bible and holding hands with Meagan Good.

Ahead of the start of the trial, Majors pleaded not guilty to four charges of assault and aggravated harassment. He faces a year in jail if convicted.

During day one, the Majors team requested that “contested evidence” remain sealed and not allowed to be publicly viewed due to the high-profile case. Media filed a motion in opposition, which attorney Seth Zuckerman believes would not allow a fair trial for Majors. Judge Michael Gaffey ruled in the defense’s favor of keeping the documents sealed.

Advertisement

Majors will not have to testify and also do not need to appear.

Ahead of the trial, one Hollywood insider believes the Marvel train is in serious trouble with the ending of Loki.

In case you aren’t heavy into the comic book world, Majors plays the role of Kang the Conquerer, a central figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the cornerstone of various releases currently out, releasing, or to be released in the future. That includes the Avengers film, which is currently slated for 2026.

“Marvel is truly fucked with the whole Kang angle,” says the insider who has seen all of Loki to Variety. “And they haven’t had an opportunity to rewrite until very recently [because of the WGA strike]. But I don’t see a path to how they move forward with him.”

Last month, reports emerged stating Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence accuser will be charged with assault concerning the incident that led to the actor’s arrest earlier this year.

According to Radar Online, the accuser, Grace Jabbari, was issued a summons to appear in New York court for the assault. Jabbari is “expected to voluntarily report to the NYPD’s 10th precinct in the near future” according to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information of the New York Police Department. The charges will not be pursued by further.

Previously, Jabbari stated Majors hit her with an “open hand” leading to a substantial injury behind her ear. Jabbari also claimed Majors caused swelling after he grabbed her hand and “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

A charge for the alleged strangulation was dropped.