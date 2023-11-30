Production will kick off next year in New York for the fourth season of the epic series Godfather of Harlem, starring famed actor and series lead Forest Whitaker.

Co-created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, Season 4 picks up the story of Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) and his violent campaign for the lifeblood of Harlem against the Mafia families of New York. Along the way, he will face the rise of upstart Frank Lucas. After the assassination of Malcolm X, played by Jason Alan Carvell, Johnson wrestles with his daughter Elise’s (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) connection to the movement of the Black Panthers.

Straight from MGM+, Godfather of Harlem is the number one acquisition-driver for the growing streamer and one of the most popular original scripted series.

Forest Whitaker adds, “After such a long time away, I’m so excited to be returning to set alongside such an incredible cast, crew, and creative team, under the powerful leadership of Chris Brancato. We’re so appreciative of Michael Wright’s support at MGM+, and thrilled that Godfather of Harlem has resonated with fans around the world. We can’t wait to get to work on season four!”

The highly anticipated Season 4 will bring back Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Geechee, Passing), and Erik LaRay Harvey (Boardwalk Empire, Luke Cage), and more cast members.

Produced by Disney-owned ABC Signature, the dramatic series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, and Markuann Smith. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer, adding his iconic musical production to the score.