The trailer for The Melodic Blue is here, and Baby Keem is teaming up with Amanda Stenberg (The Hunger Games) in the Prime Video film, executive produced by Kendrick Lamar.

The Melodic Blue is directed by Savannah Setten, who was also behind the camera for Keem’s music video for “No Sense.” Unsurprisingly, the film shares the exact title of Keem’s 2021 debut album. The visual aesthetics are elaborate, and the story feels immersed in an exciting world with Keem playing opposite Stenberg as his love interest.

The Melodic Blue also stars Ja’nai Paye (House Party), Francis Lovehall (Masters of the Air), and Séréna Sy. The film’s trailer, which feels like a cinematic music visual, is the brainchild of the collective pgLang Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free founded.

The official Prime Video logline reads as: “Keem’s internal battle leads us through fragments of memory and temptation as he navigates the depths of The Melodic Blue.”

Jamie Rabineau and Cornell Brown produce the Melodic Blue, and Free is executive producer.

The Melodic Blue hits Prime Video on Dec. 5.