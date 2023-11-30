Last night, Serena Williams revealed like many mothers she was experiencing a moment where she ‘does not feel ok.’ The 23-Grand Slam champion took to X (formally known as Twitter) to describe how she was feeling since giving birth 3-months ago. In her post, the mom of two had a simple message that many parents might relate to. 


“I am not ok today,” she tweeted. “And that’s ok to not be ok.”

She continued, “No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow 😘 Love you.”

This is not the first time the athlete has used her voice to spread mental health awareness. Last year, she opened up on her wellness journey during a discussion with singer Selena Gomez, for her Wondermind platform.

“Mental fitness for me is just really learn[ing] to shut down,” Williams said. “And you know I did this years ago, before even mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind.”

She added, “It was more just like, alright, I’m shutting myself down today. Just subconsciously, it was something I’ve always done. And so now that I know that it’s so important to just put yourself first, especially mentally, I always have shut down moments. I have serious boundaries and I don’t let anyone cross those boundaries.”

