STARZ has officially announced the commencement of production for the fourth season of its prestigious family crime drama, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. This exciting news comes ahead of the highly anticipated Season Three premiere on Dec. 1. The production for the new season is scheduled to kick off this week in New York.

“We’re thrilled to continue Kanan Stark’s story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in ‘Power.’ We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ.

Season Three, set in the early 1990s, unveils the origin story of the beloved character, “Kanan Stark,” delving into his entry into the criminal world under the ruthless guidance of his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. The series stars MeKai Curtis as “Kanan,” Tony® Award winner Patina Miller as “Raq,” and Omar Epps as “Detective Malcolm Howard,” among other talented cast members.

Sascha Penn, the showrunner, will return for Season Four, maintaining the narrative momentum of this gripping addition to the Power Universe. Executive producers include Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, and Kevin Fox. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.