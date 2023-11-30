Memphis-based rapper Big Moochie Grape showcases his distinctive style in the newly released “Unique” music video, the first visual from his recent project East Haiti Baby: Incarcerated.

The high-energy video features Moochie confidently running through a list of flexes that set him apart, backed by a vibrant Memphis bass and lively piano flurries. Despite the circumstances, Moochie remains on a mission, moving purposefully through smoke shops, alleyways, and the streets of Memphis. The video captures his unique energy against the backdrop of his East Haiti Baby mural, emphasizing Moochie’s one-of-a-kind presence in the rap scene.