London witnessed a spectacular homecoming for Grammy Award-winning rapper 21 Savage, as he took center stage at Emirates Stadium alongside Team Arsenal in celebration of their championship game. The atmosphere was electrifying as 21 Savage, a devoted fan of the club since childhood, was honored on the field with his very own Team Arsenal jersey.

The triumphant night unfolded with Arsenal securing a commanding 6-0 victory against Lens, creating an unforgettable backdrop for 21 Savage’s return to the city that holds a special place in his heart. Ahead of the game, the rapper descended to the pitch for a pre-game recognition, where he received his personalized ’21’ Savage Arsenal shirt, symbolizing his deep connection with the team.

The resonance of 21 Savage’s affinity for Arsenal echoed throughout the stadium as his track ‘Circo Loco’ with Drake played, featuring the memorable line, “Still gotta see the Gunners win Premier League!” The synergy between music and sports came alive, creating a moment that transcended the boundaries of entertainment.

Advertisement

As the night at Emirates Stadium marked a homecoming for 21 Savage, the excitement continues to build with his first-ever London headline performance tonight at the O2. The show is already a resounding success, having sold out, underscoring the rapper’s immense popularity and the anticipation surrounding his return to the stage in his hometown.

21 Savage, known for his chart-topping albums and collaborations, achieved his second #1 album in 2020 with “Savage Mode 2,” following the platinum-certified success of 2016’s “Savage Mode.” His 2019 album “i am > i was” earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Song with “A Lot.” Additionally, his collaborative album with Drake, “Her Loss,” debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 Album Charts in 2022, marking his third album to achieve this feat.

Beyond his musical accomplishments, 21 Savage has demonstrated a commitment to philanthropy through his foundation, Leading by Example, founded in 2018. The foundation focuses on providing financial literacy education to underserved youth nationwide, offering scholarships, access to bank accounts, and job placement opportunities. In recognition of his extraordinary philanthropic efforts, the state of Georgia declared December 21st as “21 Savage Day” in December 2022.

Following the success of his sold-out nationwide “It’s All A Blur Tour” with Drake, 21 Savage has expanded his horizons, becoming a permanent US resident and embarking on his first international tour, including a historic performance in his homeland of London at the O2 Arena on November 30th. The rapper’s journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on both the music and philanthropic landscapes.



