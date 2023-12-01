Virginia-based emcee Amere Fresh commemorates a year filled with trials and triumphs with his latest release, ‘Paid The Cost.’ The 14-track collection, self-produced and featuring additional vocals by Josh Adams, navigates relatable themes of money, relationships, and personal growth. Noteworthy singles like “24s,” “Transformers,” “Enough,” and “Foolish” add depth to the album’s narrative. As Fresh’s fourth studio project, ‘Paid The Cost’ follows the success of ‘Collage’ and the award-winning ‘EASTSIDE,’ which amassed over 500k streams and earned the artist a Spotify streaming plaque. With its roots in Fresh’s experiences growing up on the eastside of the city, ‘EASTSIDE’ featured standout tracks like “No More Parties In Richmond,” “SummerTime Flow,” “Good Morning,” and “Croaker Spot,” collectively offering a compelling musical journey.