AZ has dropped his latest album, Truth Be Told, showcasing his distinctive style and lyrical prowess. The album features notable guest appearances from artists such as Fat Joe, Pharoahe Monch, and Mumu Fresh, adding layers of depth to the project.

“My Art. My Perspective. My Truth. Truth Be Told,” declares AZ, highlighting the personal and authentic nature of the album.

A seasoned collaborator with an impressive track record, AZ enlists the Grammy-nominated producer Buckwild to handle all aspects of the album’s production. Buckwild’s storied career includes iconic productions for The Notorious B.I.G., Black Rob, OC, and Organized Konfusion, among others.

‘Truth Be Told’ marks AZ’s commitment to evolving his craft and delivering a compelling narrative through his music. With a lineup of respected collaborators and the guiding hand of Buckwild, the album promises to be a significant addition to AZ’s catalog and a testament to his enduring influence in the hip-hop scene.

You can hear the album below.