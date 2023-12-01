Busta Rhymes has a response for Benzino, who was critical of the music video for “Luxury Life,” which featured his daughter Coi Leray.

In case you missed it, Benzino had a message for Busta, stating he should have reached out for the collaboration.

“The whole Busta Rhymes collaboration, he should have reached out to me,” Benzino said. “You don’t do no video with my daughter half-naked. You a grown ass fucking man. He should have reached out to me and said something. But it is what is. She’s grown, she can do what she want. But I wasn’t with that. All I can do is have my opinions from afar. Once they reach a certain age, it doesn’t matter what I think.”

Stopping by Way Up with Angela Yee, Busta had a response: “Benzino has my number and he knows how to reach me. You ain’t gotta address me about nothing on no social media ‘cause you got my phone number. I’ve never had to address him about a problem and there’s been plenty of different issues that we’ve actually went through that led to actual violence that we was able to resolve civil and respectfully.”

He added, “But the point that I’m trying to make is up until probably right now, this is not public information. I’m not saying this to promote the issue, I’m saying this to promote how the code of ethics was upheld and how we dealt with issues. We resolved it as men face to face. We wasn’t on social media, we didn’t talk on the radio.”

You can see the full video “LUXURY LIFE” below.