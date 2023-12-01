While Da Beatminerz were responsible for all production on Black Moon‘s well-received 2019 comeback album Rise of Da Moon, it’s still been nearly 20 years since brothers Mr. Walt & DJ Evil Dee released their own proper, full-length album. Earlier this month, the “Boom Bap Ambassadors” turned the tides by officially announcing their forthcoming album Stifled Creativity and releasing the project’s lead single “Seckle”, featuring the “Blast Master” KRS-One.

Speaking on this legendary collaboration, Mr. Walt says, “We have had the privilege to work with the great KRS-One for over 20 years now and this is the song we always wanted to make with him. It is an honor and a pleasure.”” Black Moon’s DJ Evil Dee adds, “It’s always dope working with KRS-One. We always make those dope Boom Bap Joints with him. Word!“