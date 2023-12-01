Lil Nas X Says He is Ready to Enter His Christian Era

Lil Nas X Says He is Ready to Enter His Christian Era

Lil Nas X is getting ready to enter his “Christian Era.” Hitting Twitter, Lil Nas posed the question “y’all mind if i enter my christian era?”

y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

In July, Lil Nas X performed at European Lollapalooza in Sweden and it was anything but Christian. While on stage, someone through a vagina-type sex toy at him, which landed by his feet. Of course, Lil Nas X acknowledged the moment.

“Who threw they p***y onstage?!” Lil Nas X asked. No one was injured, and the show continued. You can see the moment below.

Advertisement