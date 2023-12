Marlon Wayans Speaks Against Beef in Hip-Hop: ‘We Too Old to Be That Dumb’

Marlon Wayans wants Hip-Hop to return to the positivity, appearing on Sway’s Universe. Wayans is calling for the beef to stop and not escalate. “We too old to be that dumb, and kids, stop with this stupidity,” Wayans said. “Life is so precious. I’m so grateful to be able to be 51, right. To be able to have lived a long life, my parents would have wanted that.”

You can hear it from Wayans below.